No Filter: ‘Become a Hero’ helping everyone experience the outdoors with the rock crawlers of Trail Hero

FEATURE — While many residents of Southern Utah may take enjoying our beautiful surroundings for granted, for those less fortunate with mental or physical disabilities, getting out into nature can be the experience of a lifetime and one group is hoping to give everyone a chance.

The engines are roaring on this episode of “No Filter” as Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford’s stunt double strap on the harnesses to tackle the red rocks of Sand Hollow with the crew of Trail Hero and special guests David Adams and Dave Poulson for their own Southern Utah version of a Jeep safari.

Watch the boys of “No Filter” totally freak out in the desert with the rock crawlers of Trail Hero in the media player above.

What started as building an off-road rig for Rich Klein to help his war veteran grandfather with mobility issues continue to enjoy the outdoors has become a full organization dedicated to giving the same kind of experience to other people.

Trail Hero is now the largest off-road event in Southern Utah with about 4,600 vehicles descending upon the mountain to enjoy being outdoors with motorized access coming to Sand Hollow State Park October 1-5.

“Bring the whole family,” Klein said, adding that even those not into off-roading should come out because it’s fun and free to watch.

“Put on your seat belt and be ready to have some fun,” Adams said.

If you or someone that you know would like to ride on the trails, please contact Trail Hero at info@TheTrailHero.com.

Event details

Where: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.

When: Oct. 1-5, all day.

Registration: Online, early registration $50 per vehicle, per trail.

Information: Contact Trail Hero at info@TheTrailHero.com

