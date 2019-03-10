‘Sheep to Shawl’ event at Frontier Homestead State Park to provide hands-on history lessons

"Sheep to Shawl" event will take place March 17, 2019 at Frontier Homestead State Park where demonstrations and shearing will be held, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Todd Prince, Cedar City News

Cedar City — Take a trip back in time during the “Sheep to Shawl” event Saturday at Frontier Homestead State Park in Cedar City, where artisans will demonstrate the step-by-step process of taking wool “from the sheep’s back to yours.”

The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 635 N. Main Street in Cedar City. The public is invited to enjoy hands-on activities and visit with talented craftspeople. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family. Friend’s Group members are free with membership card.

In partnership with the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans, the Sheep to Shawl event is designed to provide a journey back to simpler times. Participants will have the opportunity to touch and feel the woolly animals before and after their annual haircut.

Shearing demonstrations will be provided hourly starting at 10:30 a.m., with the final shearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Additional demonstrations will include washing, carding, spinning and dyeing wool. Knitting and weaving will also be available for hands-on participation.

For more information on this living history experience, call 435-586-9290.

Event details

What: “Sheep to Shawl” event.

When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main Street, Cedar City.

Cost: $2 per person or $5 per family. Friend’s Group members are free with membership card.

