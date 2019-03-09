SUU to offer master’s in business analytics beginning this fall

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business at Southern Utah University continues to grow with a new Master of Science in Business Analytics program beginning this fall.

“Analytics is a rapidly growing field in business and there is high demand for people with solid training in this field,” MSBA program director Kim Craft said in a press release.

“We already have faculty with expertise in this area and have had success in placing our graduates in positions requiring training in analytics,” she said. “So it seemed like a natural fit for us to start a new master’s program in business analytics.”

The 33-credit MSBA program at SUU trains students to use data, statistical analysis and mathematical models to solve business problems, improve business processes and make better business decisions.

The program is AACSB accredited, the highest standard of quality for business schools worldwide, according to the press release.

SUU’s Leavitt School of Business has seen a demand for the training required in the new MSBA program.

Many companies hire people with expertise in this area to work on all kinds of business issues such as supply chain management, production planning, pricing, financial planning and analysis, risk management, marketing research and customer relationship management. Larger companies often have teams of analysts dedicated to specific issues.

Smaller companies might want someone to work in several of these areas as the need arises.

“The MSBA provides a great career option for students,” Craft said. “And it allows us to offer emphases to go with other business degrees to improve the options available to other business students.”

SUU is now accepting applications for the fall 2019 MSBA program. For more information, click here.

