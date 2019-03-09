4 schools still need volunteer coaches to start spring Girls on the Run program

Stock image courtesy of Girls on the Run Southern Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — You don’t have to be a runner to help these girls; you just have to want to help out. Girls on the Run Southern Utah officially began programs March 4 at a majority of their sites; however, a few sites have been postponed until March 19 to properly fill volunteer coach positions.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in grades 3-8 to be joyful, healthy and confident.

According to a press release from the organization, the 10-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Girls on the Run Southern Utah serves girls at 14 sites in Washington and Iron counties and is need of 10 coaches to ensure that girls at Arrowhead Elementary, Santa Clara Elementary, Red Mountain Elementary and Tonaquint Intermediate will have an opportunity to participate in this transformative program this season.

“I love coaching this program – I feel like I get just as much out of it as the girls,” Casey Almaguer, a Girls on the Run coach for over three years, said in the press release. “Sharing the lessons and watching them grow is so rewarding. There are moments when they understand a concept and share how they were able to use it in their lives, and those moments are pretty magical. It’s amazing to contribute to something that is inspiring strong girls right before my eyes!”

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who meet after school twice a week for 90 minutes. The program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5K event. Individuals must be 18 years old to serve as an assistant coach or 21 years old to serve as a head coach. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in online and in-person training.

For more information or to sign-up, go to the Girls on the Run Southern Utah website.

