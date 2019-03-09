Police chase from Cedar City to Parowan lands man in jail

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A pursuit that began in Cedar City and ended in Parowan resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple offenses after deputies allegedly found the suspect hiding outside of a residence in the early morning hours Saturday.

At 1 a.m., an Iron County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Dodge pickup truck at 100 W. 200 North in Cedar City after the driver, 30-year-old Darren Elden Green, allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign.

Police say Green denied failing to stop and from there declined to respond to the deputy’s questions, according the probable cause statement written in support of his arrest.

The defendant was asked to step out of the vehicle after the officer detected the odor of alcohol, according to the statement, at which point Green “took off in his vehicle,” with the deputy close behind.

The pursuit allegedly continued for the next 18 miles, reaching speeds in excess of 105 mph. When the defendant’s pickup truck broke down near the Northern Iron County Landfill in Parowan, police say Green fled on foot.

According to the statement, Green attempted to hide near the rear of a residence in the Parowan area until he was located by two officers and taken into custody.

Green was first transported to Cedar City Hospital for a medical clearance and was later questioned by police.

During the interview, Green allegedly said that he “believed” there was a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with the sex offender registry and explained that he had been living in his pickup truck in Cedar City since September 2018.

According to the statement, Green admitted to drinking Coors beer prior to the pursuit. A blood draw was performed and sent to the lab for testing, the results of which are not yet available.

Through the course of the investigation, police also learned that Green’s vehicle registration and driver’s license were both suspended out of Nevada.

Green was booked into Iron County Jail on multiple charges, including one count of failing to stop at an officer’s signal to stop and one count of failing to register as a sex-offender, both third-degree felonies. He also faces five misdemeanor offenses that include failing to stop at an officer’s command, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and no insurance, as well as a traffic infraction for failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to the bail order filed with the 5th District Court in Cedar City, Green is being held in jail on $25,000 cash-only bond, as he is “on permanent parole for a sex offense and is non-compliant.”

The defendant’s parole status stems from a 2008 felony conviction out of Clark County, Nevada, for attempted sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age, according to information obtained from the Nevada sex-offender website.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

