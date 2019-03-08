Washington County Fair board to hold open forum town hall

The 2016 Washington County Fair, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | File photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In order to address any concerns that citizens may have regarding the Washington County Fair, the Washington County Commissioners and County Fair board of directors are hosting an open forum town hall on Monday from 5-6 p.m. at the Washington County Administration Building, located at 197 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

In a County Commission meeting in January, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded the contract for the Washington County Fair, which will be held this year Aug. 7-10.

Read more: Chamber of commerce tapped to run Washington County Fair, will consider potential changes

According to a press release from the chamber, in conjunction with the County Fair board, they will continue the traditions of the county fair to celebrate agriculture, heritage and culture of Washington County and its residents by offering an authentic experience.

Fair-goers can still expect to see the petting zoo, agricultural display, boxing, demolition derby and contests. Anticipated new attractions this year include a rodeo, opening night concert and barn dance, the press release stated.

About the Washington County Fair

The Washington County Agricultural and Manufacturing Society organized the county’s first fair in 1860 to promote agriculture. For more than 150 years, through many locations and name changes, the Washington County Fair moved to its new home at Legacy Park in August 1997.

Read more: 100 degrees? No problem; 7 reasons why the Washington County Fair is held in August

About the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce exists for the benefit of each member. The staff and elected board of directors determines policies and plans of action aimed at maintaining and developing a community in which business and families can thrive.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews