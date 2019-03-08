FBI seeks public’s help locating man wanted for involuntary manslaughter in southeastern Utah

The FBI is asking the public's help in locating Phillip Rentz for involuntary manslaughter in 2017 | Photo courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance locating Phillip Rentz, wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of a man near Aneth in 2017.

According to an advisory from the FBI, on July 5, 2017, a vehicle allegedly driven by Rentz, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, went off the road near Aneth, Utah, while within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation reservation.

One of the two passengers in the vehicle, also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. Subsequent testing indicated that Rentz had a blood alcohol content of .217.

On March 7, 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, District of Utah, Central Division, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Rentz was charged with involuntary manslaughter while within Indian Country.

Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division, told St. George News that they had been working this case since it happened, but since he hasn’t been taken into custody, they have reached out for public assistance.

“A lot of times, they (agents) will use this as another method to bring up any leads,” she said.

However, while Rentz may be seeking employment in the area, Rentz said they don’t believe he has specific ties, such as friends or family, in Washington County.

According to the advisory, Rentz was born Nov. 18, 1983, in Colorado. He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 145-155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms and may be attempting to find work as a horse trainer or laborer.

Anyone with information can call the Salt Lake City FBI at 801-579-6189. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews