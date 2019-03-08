Southern Utah weekend weather: Colder storm system to bring additional rain, snow

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will begin with additional rain. Snow showers are also expected for many areas, as a colder storm system is expected to cross through Utah on Friday.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 52 and low of 35, with east-northeast winds of 7-10 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 54 and low of 39, with southwest winds of 5-7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 53 and low of 39, with east winds of 7 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m.

Cedar City

Friday

Cloudy with a high of 42 and low of 24, with south-southwest winds of 14-17 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow, with total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 44 and low of 29, with southwest winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy with a high of 44 and low of 29, with southeast winds of 5-7 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow, with new snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Cloudy with a high of 41 and low of 23, with southwest winds of 11-17 mph. There’s a 80 percent chance of snow showers, with total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 44 and low of 27, with southwest winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 44 and low of 29, with southeast winds of 6-9 mph. There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a 50 percent chance of rain.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 2.5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 86-inch base depth.

Friday – high winds

Cloudy with a high of 13 and low of 9, with west-southwest winds of 28-32 mph and gusts as high as 46 mph. There’s a 90 percent chance of snow, with total daytime snow accumulation of 3-7 inches possible. Thunder is also possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 21 and low of 14, with southwest winds of 14-18 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m.

Sunday

Cloudy with a high of 22 and low of 13, with south-southwest winds of 11-18 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the western two thirds of Utah, including the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

The next storm system to impact the outlook area will exit Nevada Friday morning and then cross through Utah through early Friday evening. Widespread showers along with isolated thunderstorms will occur, with rain and snow showers continuing across mainly the northern and central portions of the outlook Friday afternoon through the evening hours.

Heavy snows are possible across the central and northern mountains through tonight. The greatest accumulations will occur along the Wasatch range of northern Utah. Most valley locations will see rain and or snow Friday morning.

Colder air moving into the state with the storm system will lower snow levels to the valley locations later Friday through the overnight hours. Significant accumulations are possible in the northern and some central valleys late this afternoon through this evening.

Snow will develop again Sunday across mainly western and Southern Utah as a new storm system tracks south along the California coast. This storm will turn east along the Arizona and Mexico border early next week, maintaining some snow across primarily Southern Utah through Tuesday.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

