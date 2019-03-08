Dec. 1, 1944 – March 6, 2019

A legend in the equine community has gone home. Konra Deem Minniear passed quietly from leukemia March 6, 2019, at the LDS Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 1, 1944, in Delta, Utah, to her parents Orville Joy Deem and Della Mae Weaver.

An outdoor girl from the start, she loved riding horses and helping her dad on the farm. She would ride and ride with her cousin ParCeil. She sang in the Tolbert Band, played the guitar and rode horses. Barrel racing was a particular love, and she excelled in it.

Konra married Mark Allred and together they had Marne, Chad, Rob and Tyson. They divorced but remained friends. She married Bill Minniear, a fine horseman. He said that Konra was the best thing that ever happened to him.

She was the owner and operator of Equine Supply, St. George, which was started in 1985. She was a master leather worker, made all the Western tack herself and branded it “Tack By Konra.” She loved everything that was Western.

Twenty-eight years ago, Konra founded the Dixie Classic Barrel Race held at the Hurricane Fair Grounds every March. This year the barrel race will be held on March 8 and 9.

She made countless high school awards that, like her, were a work of beauty and strength.

Konra was always kind. Her ready laugh brightened the room. She was a beautiful lady, talented and very particular. She loved helping people and actively supported those in need. She loved her family, her horses, her garden and her dog Skeeter. Konra was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found solace in the temple.

Konra is survived by her husband William Albert Minniear of St. George, Utah; son Chad (Shelby) Allred of Brigham City, Utah, daughter Kelly Ward (Chris) of Ogden, Utah, son Tyson (Daniel) Allred of Kissimmee, Florida, daughter Tammy (Charlie) Childers of Logandale, Utah, son Billy Minniear Jr. of Kanarraville, Utah, and daughter Tina (Farrell) Minniear-Gonzales of Enterprise, Utah. She is also survived by her sister Carla D. Fox, and her brother Randy O. (Gloria) Deem, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Marne Allred; her son Robert Kyle Allred, her sister Valay D. Brownson, her great-grandson Tracker W. Minniear and her parents.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, at 2 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be Wednesday, March 13, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, March 14, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will be Friday, March 15, at 2 p.m. in the Willard City Cemetery, Willard, Utah.

The family thanks Darla Adams for all her years of managing Equine Supply and being by Konra’s side on “Life Flight.” We love her and are thankful for her care and support.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com