Oct. 3, 1953 – March 3, 2019

Kelly Glen Shumway passed away on March 3, 2019 in St George, Utah, after suffering from COPD and rheumatoid arthritis.

Kelly was born Oct. 3, 1953, to Glen Alden and Patricia Black Shumway in Monticello, Utah, while Blanding, Utah, was his hometown. He was the second of eight children, one brother and six sisters whom he loved. He graduated from San Juan High School and then joined the Marine Corps at 17. He served honorably for three years as a classified photographer.

He learned to mine early working with his father and uncles. He liked to say he’s mined A to Zinc. His mining career as an explosives expert took him all across the country.

Kelly and Lucinda Pace were married March 6, 2000, and were sealed in the St. George Temple on Jan. 3, 2013. Kelly is the father of six children: Javan (Erin), Bayley Hedglin, Michael (Karlene), Aaron (Crystal), Pilar Esplin (Trey), Laura Ashley Gale; seven stepchildren: Travas (Rhiannon), Dacya (Daniel), Danielle Christensen (Tom), Matthew Briggs (JaNae), Candice Tuttle (Tad), Roxanne Briggs; and 30 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Glen. He is survived by his wife Lucinda, his mother Patsy, brother Cory, and six sisters: Jody Whitaker (Dan), Shan Redd (Mike), Cassie Boyle (Scott), Leslie Andersen (Sam), Pat Black (Todd), Adriann Goodwine (Brian).

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held in St. George, Utah, on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. in the Relief Society room at the chapel at 881 S. River Road.

A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the Blanding Stake Center at 88 W. 800 North, Blanding, Utah.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.