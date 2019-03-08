What’s on the Menu: The Crêpery, Part 2 | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — The various delicious and delightful creations at The Crêpery are known for enticing their customers into coming back for more.

Such is the case with this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” as host Sheldon not only returns for another round of top-notch crepes, he also apparently brings along a clone of himself as his partner in crème (it’s actually his twin brother).

See Sheldon and Neldon get a double dose of deliciousness at The Crêpery in Episode 34 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

The dynamic duo sampled the savory crepe known as The Rushmore, which features eggs, pepper jack cheese and honey-cured ham, with avocado and special house-made dill sauce added.

Shift supervisor Artesia Dalton says many customers like to customize their crepes by requesting extras, and the staff is more than willing to offer helpful suggestions regarding possible options.

As another example, the sweet crepe called the Polly Anna typically includes butter, sugar and a choice of strawberry or banana (or both). Sheldon and his brother decided to go nuts and have a large dollop of whipped cream added to theirs.

Among the popular salads featured on The Crêpery’s menu are the Broadway Salad, which features arugula, craisins, walnuts, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken, topped with a splash of raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Crêpery employee Coy Shinn says he often has a hard time deciding which kind of crepe to order for himself.

“I can never choose between sweet or savory, so I normally just get one of each,” he said, adding that his favorites include the sweet Polly Anna crepe and a savory crepe called the Mac Daddy, which contains chicken, bacon, avocado, dill cream cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese.

“It’s a fan favorite,” Shinn said, adding that he also is partial to the Pepe Le Pesto, featuring smoked turkey, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Shinn says he enjoys working at The Crêpery for the environment and the simplicity of its menu.

“I mean, they only serve one thing: crepes. I was thinking about it the other day. I was just like, couldn’t they do pancakes and stuff too? But then that adds a whole other list,” he said. “Partly why it’s really good is because it’s just crepes, you know? It’s real simple, clean, quick and delicious.”

The Crêpery | Website | Facebook | Location: 1091 N. Bluff St. #311, St. George (click for map). | Hours: Open at 7 a.m. seven days a week. Closing hours vary (open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday). | Telephone: 435-673-4106.

