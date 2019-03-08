Paper Jams: Alex Boyé sings with the ‘Heart of a Lion’

FEATURE – Mental wellness advocate and musician Alex Boyé brought his message of hope and power to his St. George News “Paper Jams” session, with a challenge for everyone to take on life’s adversities with the heart of a lion.

While on a trip to Africa a few years ago, Boyé had one of the most empowering experiences of his life coming face to face with a lion and seeing the “absolute fearlessness” in his eyes. It inspired him to write “Heart of a Lion,” where he hopes all of us face our biggest fears and never give up hope that life can be better.

In a previous interview with St. George News, Boyé said he wants others to think of what life would be like if they did everything like a lion and had more confidence.

A fusion of soulful vocals, Africanized pop and heartfelt lyrics, he reaches deep in to each listener’s psyche encouraging them to stand up when the universe tries to drag them down and roar out with all their might.

Since premiering on YouTube in 2016, the music video for the inspirational song produced in conjunction with the Kane County Tourism and Film Commission in Kanab has amassed nearly 600,000 views.

“Heart of a Lion” was released on the full album “We All Bleed The Same” in 2016 and can be purchased on Amazon, Itunes, Bandcamp and Google Play.

For more information about upcoming concerts or his work to fight suicide, follow is official Facebook page or visit his website.

