April 25, 1931 – March 3, 2019

Viola Talbot Fawcett, age 87, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Viola was born April 25, 1931, in Oak City, Millard County, Utah, to Thomas Reed Talbot and Mary Irene Shipley Talbot. She was the second child in a family of four children.

Viola grew up in Oak City and attended high school in Delta, Utah. She attend Dixie College in St. George, Utah, where she met Afton Fawcett. They were married in the Manti Temple on June 15, 1951.

Viola worked as a secretary at the Hurricane Elementary School and helped her husband in his mail-order business. She taught piano lessons to many people, including all her children and some of her grandchildren. As a talented musician, she accompanied many people for musical performances, including the Singing Mothers.

Besides music, Viola loved working on family genealogy, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and reading good books.

Viola was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a church organist and Primary pianist for many years. She also served over 20 years in the Name Extraction Program at the Family History Center.

Viola loved her family. She enjoyed many special outings and picnics with them. She cared about her children and grandchildren, remembering all their birthdays, and wrote to her missionary grandsons and granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, an elder brother, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Afton, to whom she was married for 67 years, a sister, Glenda, a brother, George, her children Sherron (Steve), Nancy (Dan), Clark (Michelle), Mary (Joe), Kent (Kristin), Lareesa (Jared), 27 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane LDS Stake Center located at 677 S. 700 West.

A viewing will be held Thursday, March 7, at 6-8 p.m. at the same location. There will also be a viewing held Friday morning just prior to the service at 9:30–10:30 a.m.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Hurricane Rehabilitation Center and the Dixie Regional Medical Center for their caring service.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.