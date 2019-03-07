Jesse McCartney, Echosmith to play at Burns Arena

Jesse McCartney and Echosmith will be playing March 23 at Burns Arena on the Dixie State University Campus, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Synergy Entertainment, DSUSA and Canyon Media will present an evening with multiplatinum recording artists Jesse McCartney and Echosmith at the Burns Arena at Dixie State University on March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Jesse McCartney is a singer, songwriter and actor who is no stranger to success. According to a press release from Synergy Entertainment, McCartney’s musical career spans over two decades, and he isn’t done yet.

With over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1 million YouTube streams of his video for his latest single, “Wasted,” it is evident that his fans have eagerly followed him on his musical journey. McCartney played in front of sold-out crowds this past fall during his first U.S. tour since 2014.

Trading in their living room concerts and open mic nights for sold-out shows at clubs and theaters around the country, Echosmith aspire to bring a message of love, adventure, heartache and living out your dreams to their fans.

The band’s 2013 breakout hits “Cool Kids” and “Bright” helped put them on playlists of music fans across the globe.

“This amazing journey of connecting with fans and different cultures all over the world completely changed our lives,”said Echosmith frontwoman Sydney.

Event details

What: Jesse McCartney and Echosmith in concert.

When: Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University – Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George.

Tickets: $45 general admission floor, $35 reserved seats, $25 reserved student, VIP meet & greet w/Jesse McCartney: $40 (in addition to ticket price). Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 435-652-7800.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews