Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive, part of Zion-Mount Carmel Highway reopen after rockslides

A rockfall in Zion National Park results in an undercut portion of road on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Utah, March 3, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The portion of the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway from the East Entrance of Zion National Park to the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel is being reopened after part of the road was undercut due to heavy rains and rockslides Saturday night.

The road will reopen Friday morning and traffic will be turned around before reaching the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel. No through traffic will be allowed until the park is able to make temporary repairs to the road, according to a press release.

With this portion of the road open, visitors can once again access the East Rim Trail and the Canyon Overlook Trail.

The Keyhole, Canyon Overlook, Pine Creek, Spry, Clear Creek, Fat Man’s Misery and Lodge Canyons canyoneering routes will remain closed until more reliable road access is available to ensure canyoneering safety.

The Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive has also been reopened after three active mudslides prompted its closure Wednesday.

The park is currently working to have repairs done to the section of the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway that was damaged by mudslides. A timeline for when the road will be repaired will be available once an engineering assessment has been done and repair designs are finalized.

Access to the park from the East Entrance to the tunnel will be permitted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Vehicles larger than 7 feet, 10 inches wide and 11 feet, 4 inches tall will not be allowed access because of tight turning areas.

Drivers can travel between Hurricane and Fredonia, Arizona, by taking Highway 59 and between Cedar City to Long Valley Junction via Highway 14.

