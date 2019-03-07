Ken Gillie

April 11, 1928 – March 3, 2019

A dear, sweet man passed away in his home on March 3, 2019, just a month prior to turning 91. No one knows how the world can survive without him. Ken was born April 11, 1928, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to Harry Bruce Gillie and Velate Gold. Ken was the second oldest of their nine children.

Ken only completed the eighth grade, but when he was college age, he challenged the entrance exam at Brigham Young University and passed with flying colors. He graduated from BYU in 1961. While attending BYU he met his future wife Deanne Ellis from La Habra Heights, California. They married in the Los Angeles Temple in 1958 and are the parents of four daughters whom he loved and adored.

Ken’s professional career was with Rockwell/Boeing Company as a data process manager. He was involved in putting the first spacecraft on the moon.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He and his wife Deanne served a full-time mission at the Family History Center in St. George in 2000–2001 and again a full-time mission to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2004–2005. Ken’s real love was family history research, doing the work for hundreds of his family.

Ken is survived by his wife Deanne Gillie; his four daughters Lynette Olsen (Lawrence) of Bakersfield, California, Karen Barnes (Tom) of Gilbert, Arizona, Denis Pratt (Bryan) of Gridley, California and Christine Taylor (Lowell) of Mesa, Arizona; his siblings Beth Zelkie of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Allen Gillie, Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada, James Gillie, Alberta, Canada, and Nancy Knapick of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. in the Morningside Stake Center on River Road and 900 South, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

