April 17, 2002 – March 2, 2019

Tyler Russell Brown, 16 years, returned home to his heavenly Father on March 2, 2019, following an accidental drowning. Tyler was born April 17, 2002, the eldest son of Russell Keller Brown and Lara Huntsman Brown in Provo, Utah.

During his early years, Tyler lived with his loving family in Provo, Farmington and then Layton, Utah. In 2005, he, with his family, moved to St George. Tyler often told his parents he didn’t love bigger cities and felt St George was just the perfect place to live.

Tyler’s love of life was evident, and he enjoyed being active in physical sports, intellectual pursuits and other hobbies. Beginning at the young age of 10 he participated in club swim teams. His freshman year of high school Tyler competed as a member of the Desert Hills High School swim team. The next year, as a sophomore, he joined the Southern Utah mountain biking team, the Flying Monkeys, (Desert Hills Thunder). Tyler, a junior at DHHS this year, continued mountain biking and as he was always up for new challenges, joined the DHHS track team as a junior this year.

He loved camping and being outdoors. He loved to hike and ride his bike on the desert trails around our home and other popular trails in our area.

Tyler was an avid reader and no doubt his friends at school will remember him with his nose buried in a 500-page book, or sometimes even 900 pages. He was an “A” grade student and never had to ask for help with his homework. His sister, Jenna, just told me (Dad) that now she would have to ask ME to help her with math. When I told her I thought I already DID help her, she informed me that she only came to me AFTER she talked with Tyler.

Tyler was incredibly gifted intellectually. He was involved with DECCA and had just taken the ACT last week.

Tyler had a pure heart. He was his own man – genuine and authentic. He was very loving and caring – one of those few who lived life with no guile.

He took time with people. Tyler is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding the office of a priest in the Aaronic Priesthood, and he and his family live in the Little Valley Ward.

He lived and loved, and served as the savior did, always helping and ministering to others. He didn’t miss a week of bringing the sacrament to the wonderful homebound elderly sisters in our ward. To our (his parents) amazement, Tyler would stay and visit for hours. He loved to tell stories and to listen as those sisters shared their lives and experiences.

He attended the temple often to perform baptisms for the dead, always doing the work for his family ancestors, names that he had researched and found himself. He served on a stake youth planning council and loved being involved both in planning and participating, and in a leadership capacity.

Tyler loved music. He played the piano and often shared his talent by accompanying the hymns sung in church meetings and his seminary classes. He also often sang at church as a member of the ward choir.

Ty loved life and loved his family. He and I (Dad), had many great adventures together and spent a week in Hawaii in October, just the two of us, and never had more fun in our lives!

Tyler loved being out on the lake, and he especially enjoyed boating and riding wave runners.

Ty could always be found at family gatherings out playing with the little children – devising games and challenges for everyone to do together – laughing and playing. His love of family, friends and life was contagious. He loved bringing everyone together. Tyler loved to spend time with his friends and cousins more than most anything in the world.

Tyler was creative and curious. He worked on and created countless projects at home out on our workbench. Ty loved to see and learn about how things work. He created ceramics, pens, powered cars, a fun playhouse out on the back lot and many, many more creations.

Ty’s personality is evident in his bedroom. His life goals hang on the wall, and the room is filled with his projects, journal, scriptures, running shoes and a lifetime of Legos.

Tyler enjoyed attending EFY (Especially For Youth) each year from the age of 14. He loved learning about the gospel and would often spend evenings before bed sitting in his little brothers’ room teaching them about gospel principles he had learned and sharing his testimony of those principles.

He is survived by his father Russell Brown, mother Lara Brown, brother Brandon (15), sister Jenna (13), brother Cameron (11), and brother Aaron (7) – all residing in St George, Utah.

Funeral services

Services will be held on Saturday, March 9. All who wish to are invited to attend the visitation and the following funeral services.

The visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Little Valley Stake Center, located at 2436 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held following that visitation, Saturday, March 9, at noon.

Interment will then take place at the Tonaquint Cemetery for close friends and family.

We wish to acknowledge the special care given by the doctors, police officers, paramedics and other medical professionals that were involved. You are wonderful!

There are no words to express the gratitude that Lara and I feel for the love and support of friends and family and the community.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

