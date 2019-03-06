TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | March 8 – March 10
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild – Spring Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 12:30 p.m. | Day/Homeschool Art Class | Admission: $130 per student, various | Location: AE&D Art Studio, 491 S. Main St., No. 11A, Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild- Artist reception and award ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Private Lives | Admission: $10 adults, $8 alumni, $5 youth and students | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 101-199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Puppetry at the DiFiore Center | Admission: $10 person, $5 children under 12 | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | CBRMA Seminar | Admission: $3,295 | Location: Cedar City Hampton Inn, 1145 S. Bentley Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | One Day Community Health Screening – Saint George | Admission: $149 starting screening packages, $70 single test | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Southern Utah Women and Technology | Admission: Free | Southwest Technical College, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-7 p.m. | Beginner Stage Combat with the Utah Shakespeare Festival Section 2 | Admission: $3-8 | Location: Frehner Rehearsal Room, Utah Shakespeare Festival Administration Offices, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Beginning Crochet – Stitches | Admission: $15 | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST| Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday-Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | The Little Mermaid Jr. | Admission: $5-8 | Location: Vista School, 585 E. Center St., Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | CCJB’s “The Puppet-show Man” and “Peter and the Wolf” | Admission: $15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and live music with Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Monday, noon | All American Cloggers | Admission: Free | Location: 25 N. 100 East, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Members Only Tour and Film | Admission: Membership | Location: St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site, 2180 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | Spring Break Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt at Staheli Farms! | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Adoption Event for Dogs & Cats | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Family Days at SUMA | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Free Food Friday | Admission: Free | Location: SUU non-traditional students, Sharwan Smith Student Center 177H, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-10 p.m. | Foodie Friday | Admission: Various | St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Winners Choice- American Agriculture Day Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S Washington Fields Road, Washington.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method – 2 seats left | Admission: $100 | Location: 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegetarian Society of Utah Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m to 4 p.m. | Crossroads St. George Gun Show | Admission: $8, children 12 and under are free | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Let’s Get This Started Tour 2019 at The Electric Theater | Admission: $14 advance, $16 door | Location: Electric Theatre, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m, Sunday, 7 p.m. PST | Mickey Utley Band | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Live at the Zion Brew Pub | Admission: No cover | Location: Zion Brewery, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Rona Yellow Robe – Evening of Music | Admission: Free | Location: Center For Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Michael Grimm in Concert | Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: The Iceberg Drive Inn, 222 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Country Night | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night With DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. | International Women’s Day Retreat | Admission: $397-497 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | The Joy of Belly Dance | Admission: $55 | Location: 67 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with Dj Vexify | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Tai Chi | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Lauf/Red Rock Bicycle demo | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Company, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Back to Basics Yoga Workshop Series | Admission: $20 one class, $50 three classes | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to noon | 2019 Season Opener at St. George | Admission: $220 | Location: Sand Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. | True Grit Epic 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Little Rustlers Fun Ride | Admission: $10-15 | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | SUU vs UVU softball | Admission: Free | Location:L SUU Softball, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.