TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
March 6, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | March 8 – March 10

Art

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild – Spring Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 12:30 p.m. | Day/Homeschool Art Class | Admission: $130 per student, various | Location: AE&D Art Studio, 491 S. Main St., No. 11A, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild- Artist reception and award ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Private Lives | Admission: $10 adults, $8 alumni, $5 youth and students | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 101-199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday-Sunday, 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Puppetry at the DiFiore Center | Admission: $10 person, $5 children under 12 |  Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment 

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST| Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | The Little Mermaid Jr. | Admission: $5-8 | Location: Vista School, 585 E. Center St., Ivins.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | CCJB’s “The Puppet-show Man” and “Peter and the Wolf” | Admission: $15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and live music with Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Monday,  noon | All American Cloggers | Admission: Free | Location: 25 N. 100 East, St. George.

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: The Iceberg Drive Inn, 222 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Country Night | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night With DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. | International Women’s Day Retreat | Admission: $397-497 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | The Joy of Belly Dance | Admission: $55 | Location: 67 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with Dj Vexify | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting

  • Thursday, 6 p.m. | Tai Chi | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Lauf/Red Rock Bicycle demo | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Company, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Back to Basics Yoga Workshop Series | Admission: $20 one class, $50 three classes | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to noon | 2019 Season Opener at St. George | Admission: $220 | Location: Sand Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. | True Grit Epic 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Santa Clara.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Little Rustlers Fun Ride | Admission: $10-15 | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | SUU vs UVU softball | Admission: Free | Location:L SUU Softball, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!