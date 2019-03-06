Relationship Connection: Is there such thing as a seasonal pattern for cheating?

Stock image | Photo by AntonioGuillem/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

Question

It seems like every spring, around the month of April, my husband starts to begin a pattern of noticing other women and actively looking to commit adultery. Unfortunately, he’s been successful a couple of times. We’ve been separated a few times now, but it never lasts.

We always get back together, but then it seems to be around the same time of the year it goes bad again. I’ve noticed that in the past few years, we seem to be doing OK, but then around the same time leading up to Easter, things start to dip down again into the old patterns.

Last year we got together again after the spring, and although it’s been extremely hard we managed to do some things OK. But now he seems to be falling back to his old habits again of communicating inappropriately with other women. Please help, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Answer

I can’t imagine how terrifying this must be for you as you hold on for dear life to your fragile marriage when each new spring approaches. While we can certainly explore the possible reasons your husband weakens his resolve to stay faithful to you and his covenants, I believe it’s important for you to clarify what you’re going to do right now to protect your dignity (and your sanity).

Focusing on the cause of these patterns can distract you from taking care of your own physical and mental health. If he’s been unfaithful to you in the past, please make sure you get tested for sexually transmitted diseases. And don’t be afraid to put sexual boundaries in place to keep you safe until you know the truth about his sexual history.

You aren’t responsible for providing him with abundant sexual opportunities so he won’t cheat on you. This will only leave you feeling more used, afraid and resentful. Your sexual intimacy in marriage is something you both share with each other freely from a place of integrity and trust, not something you use to control another person’s behavior.

Make sure you have the support you need from professionals, support groups, your pastor and others who are competent. While you can’t stop him from engaging in these patterns, you can decide what you will and won’t do in response. You get to be in charge of where you stop. That may mean that you pull away physically, sexually or emotionally until you feel like he’s a safe person.

You may decide that an immediate separation is necessary. You have to determine what you need to feel emotionally and physically secure and have the courage to create conditions that support these needs.

Even though your husband might believe he’s powerless against this pattern, it’s simply not true. There might be other hidden dynamics at play, but he has to take responsibility for his own choices of how he ultimately behaves.

It’s important to know that our ability to make good choices will be limited when giving into temptation on a regular basis. Perhaps he’s spent years indulging in addictive patterns and it’s difficult for him to believe that he has options. His options may indeed be limited due to these patterns, but it’s not impossible for him to choose a different way. He will need help from others to break out of these patterns. This is a choice he can make today.

It’s unwise to wait until he understands his patterns before he does anything to change his behavior. His priority needs to be putting barriers in place so he can keep his commitments to his marriage. Then, once safely inside those barriers, he can begin to explore and understand why he does what he does. He is in charge of recognizing and stopping the behaviors, even if he doesn’t understand his patterns.

He clearly understands enough to know that cheating on his wife is a problem, so he can start right there. Don’t let him blame some unknown pattern on his destructive behaviors. That keeps him unaccountable and leaves you terrified. The truth is that he’s not being controlled against his will. He can do what’s necessary to get the help and support to stop and learn what’s happening to him.

Even though the reasons for his behavior aren’t the first priority, once he creates stability for himself and his relationship, it will make sense to begin trying to understand himself and his patterns.

He may discover he has seasonal affective disorder that wears him out every winter. He may have previous traumas that are linked to that particular time of year. In over 20 years of counseling with people, I know firsthand that we’re complex beings, and we do things for a variety of reasons. There’s time and space to figure all of that out once he’s put up boundaries around his behavior.

However, your safety and sanity come first, and if he won’t protect your marriage, you can still protect yourself.

Geoff Steurer is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in St. George, Utah. He specializes in working with couples in all stages of their relationships. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

