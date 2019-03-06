Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive closed due to 3 active rockfalls

A rockfall in Zion National Park resulted in the temporary closure of Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Utah, March 3, 2019 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive was closed Wednesday after reports of three separate areas of rockfall on the road.

All three rockfalls are considered to be active, and the area will remain closed until the weather improves and park officials can assess the damage and clear away rocks and debris, according to a press release from Zion National Park.

Wednesday’s rockfall took place just three days after an active rockfall on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway closed the road between Canyon Junction and the east tunnel entrance on Sunday, leaving it closed until further notice.

Closure of the Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive restricts access to the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek, Lee Pass and Timber Creek Overlook. The Kolob Canyons Visitor Center will remain open.

The closure of the scenic drive takes place just one month after the reopening of the Kolob Canyons district to the public after being closed for construction for nine months.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the area which is in effect through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. And a flash flood warning has been issued for the southwest portion of Washington County, including Zion National Park, until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

