Daydreaming driver causes rear-end collision on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — A daydreaming driver on Red Cliffs Drive rear-ended the vehicle in front of him Wednesday morning after failing to notice that traffic had stopped ahead, according to police.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The 66-year-old driver of a gold Toyota Sienna minivan crashed into the back of a black Mercury Milan after it stopped along with the traffic in front of it.

When police arrived, the driver of the van claimed that he was daydreaming and hadn’t noticed traffic stop in front of him.

He complained of chest pains and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

“While he was saying that he was daydreaming he was also complaining of chest pains, and so they were thinking that maybe it was more of a medical thing,” Atkin said.

The driver of the van was given citations for following too close and for failure to wear a seat belt.

