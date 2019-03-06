Second report of suspicious man prompts additional safety measures at Sunset Elementary

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A second incident involving a suspicious man near Sunset Elementary School prompted police and school personnel to take additional safety precautions.

A student who attends Sunset Elementary was walking to school Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., when she was approached by a man who engaged in a conversation with her. She eventually ran away from the man, who proceeded to chase her. An observant parent passing by saw what happened and called the police, said Tiffany Atkin, public information officer for the St. George Police Department.

This is the second time in two weeks police have responded to the area, as St. George Police also responded to the elementary school on Feb. 28 when students reported seeing a man with what they thought was a gun.

Principal Anthony Horrocks sent out an email to parents explaining the situation, with steps on how to protect children from these types of situations.

“Please make sure that your child has a group to walk with to and from school each day and be aware of where your child is at all times,” he wrote in the email.

Horrocks also made an announcement on the school intercom to remind students to walk with friends and be aware of their surroundings, as well as how to identify a stranger.

An officer was circulating in the area when students got out of school at 2:35 p.m., Atkin said.

In addition, Horrocks said faculty spread out in different neighborhoods when school got out, so students would feel safe when walking home.

“There’s nothing right now showing that these two incidents are related,” Atkin said.

The man seen this morning is described as being dark-skinned, either Caucasian or Hispanic, 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, blue eyes, red tattoo on his neck and wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man is asked to call dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Sunset Elementary has received an outpouring of support from parents thanking them and local law enforcement for their quick action, Horrocks said.

“We never want to create panic or worry as a school or as parents,” he said in the email, “yet it is critical that each child understands the proper steps to take in case they are approached by a stranger in any environment.”

