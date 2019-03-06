Southern Utah high school seniors named to Academic All-State teams for winter sports and activities

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced the Academic All-State teams for 2018-19 winter sports and activities.
The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0, with each honoree receiving an award certificate.
Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises seven 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City:
Drill
Mayen Busk, Desert Hills; Josie Staheli, Desert Hills; and Sienna Jones, Dixie.
Girls swimming
Sabina Miani, Canyon View; Jenna Dickison, Cedar; London Richards, Cedar; MaKaty Thorley, Cedar; Riane Hall, Desert Hills; India Sherman, Dixie; Megan Neeley, Hurricane; LelaJane Wixom, Hurricane; Erynn Swinson, Pine View; and Hallie Steel, Snow Canyon.
Boys swimming
Stephen Engst, Cedar; David Gray, Cedar; and Ali Saifee, Desert Hills.
Girls basketball
Samantha Crane, Desert Hills; Abby Monson, Desert Hills; Kellie Nance, Desert Hills; Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills; Abi Finlinson, Dixie; Bryn Erickson, Hurricane; Hailey Homer, Hurricane; Shelby Archibald, Pine View; and Maycee Hayes, Pine View.
Boys basketball
Hayden Cottle, Dixie; and Travis Muir, Dixie.
Wrestling
Ryan Ball, Canyon View; Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View; McCray Webster, Canyon View; Enoka Fuailetolo, Desert Hills; Tate Richins, Desert Hills; Kenneth Field, Dixie; Christian Wittwer, Dixie; and Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane.
Debate
Ali Saifee, Desert Hills; and Yash Vyas, Dixie.
Drama
Kenna Johnson, Canyon View; Eliza Allen, Cedar; and RoseMarie Urbanek, Cedar.
Music
Mckayla Green, Canyon View; Brooke Sanders Canyon View; Sarah Sowards, Canyon View; Avery Stonely, Canyon View; Merrica Stubbs, Canyon View; Merrica Stubbs, Canyon View; Ryan Walton, Canyon View; Jenna Dickison, Cedar; Alyssa Fox, Desert Hills; Hunter Luke, Desert Hills; Keely Madsen, Desert Hills; Keely Madsen, Desert Hills; McKayla Pierce, Desert Hills; Logan Seegmiller, Desert Hills; Kenneth Field, Dixie; Lindsay Gubler, Dixie; Anthony Rivera, Dixie; Ashley Stevens, Dixie; Heather Burr, Pine View; Megan Lind, Pine View; Andelyn Moeller, Pine View; and Danielle Shepherd, Pine View.
In addition, the following student athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area also received Academic All-State honors in their respective winter sports and activities:
2A drill
Ashton Bundy, Enterprise; Nellie Bowman, Kanab; Maesen Clegg, Kanab; Jamie Keller, Kanab; Emily Johnson, Parowan; and Alyssa Ulrich, Parowan.
1A drill
Corryn Anderson, Panguitch; and Nayvee Burningham, Panguitch.
2A girls basketball
Taylnn Brown, Beaver; Sydnee Gillins, Beaver; Brailee Robinson, Beaver; Shelbie Farnsworth, Enterprise; and Morgan Stewart, Kanab.
1A girls basketball
Karlee Eyre, Panguitch; and Ashlynn Spencer, Valley.
2A boys basketball
Ryan Holt, Enterprise.
1A boys basketball
Logan Dean, Valley; Orrin Wood, Valley; James Jeffs, Water Canyon; and Traven Peterson, Wayne.
2A wrestling
Mason Bartlett, Beaver; Timorie Phelps, Enterprise; Dylan Bistline, Kanab; Cody Stubbs, Kanab; Wyatt Taylor, Millard; and Daniel Horton, Parowan.
1A wrestling
Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch.
1A debate
Logan Dean, Valley; Orrin Wood, Valley; James Jeffs, Water Canyon; and Traven Peterson, Wayne.
2A drama
Ashton Bundy, Enterprise; Kashton Crouch, Enterprise; Matthew Benson, Parowan; and Emily Gurr, Parowan.
1A drama
Athina Kremidas, Panguitch; and Nathaniel Sarles, Panguitch.
2A music
Kangie Bundy, Enterprise; Emily Dunford, Enterprise; Dylan Bistline, Kanab; Nellie Bowman, Kanab; and Alexis Haycock, Kanab.
1A music
Corryn Anderson, Panguitch; Nayvee Burningham, Panguitch; Brittney Henrie, Panguitch; Jessica Roundy, Panguitch; Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch; Kelsie Barrick, Valley; Logan Dean, Valley; and Alyssa Lee, Valley.
To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport or activity. The awards are sponsored by the Deseret News.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
