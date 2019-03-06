Southern Utah high school seniors named to Academic All-State teams for winter sports and activities

Written by Jeff Richards
March 6, 2019
Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced the Academic All-State teams for 2018-19 winter sports and activities.

The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0, with each honoree receiving an award certificate.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises seven 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City:

Drill
Mayen Busk, Desert Hills; Josie Staheli, Desert Hills; and Sienna Jones, Dixie.

Girls swimming
Sabina Miani, Canyon View; Jenna Dickison, Cedar; London Richards, Cedar; MaKaty Thorley, Cedar; Riane Hall, Desert Hills; India Sherman, Dixie; Megan Neeley, Hurricane; LelaJane Wixom, Hurricane; Erynn Swinson, Pine View; and Hallie Steel, Snow Canyon.

Boys swimming
Stephen Engst, Cedar; David Gray, Cedar; and Ali Saifee, Desert Hills.

Girls basketball

Hailey Homer of Hurricane shoots a free throw, Pine View at Hurricane, girls basketball, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 17, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Samantha Crane, Desert Hills; Abby Monson, Desert Hills; Kellie Nance, Desert Hills; Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills; Abi Finlinson, Dixie; Bryn Erickson, Hurricane; Hailey Homer, Hurricane; Shelby Archibald, Pine View; and Maycee Hayes, Pine View.

Boys basketball
Hayden Cottle, Dixie; and Travis Muir, Dixie.

Wrestling
Ryan Ball, Canyon View; Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View; McCray Webster, Canyon View; Enoka Fuailetolo, Desert Hills; Tate Richins, Desert Hills; Kenneth Field, Dixie; Christian Wittwer, Dixie; and Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane.

Canyon View’s Braydon Cavalieri faces Payson’s Tyson Carter in the 170-pound championship match, Orem, Utah, Feb. 16, 2019 | File photo courtesy of Mat Lowry, St. George News / Cedar City News

Debate
Ali Saifee, Desert Hills; and Yash Vyas, Dixie.

Drama
Kenna Johnson, Canyon View; Eliza Allen, Cedar; and RoseMarie Urbanek, Cedar.

Music
Mckayla Green, Canyon View; Brooke Sanders Canyon View; Sarah Sowards, Canyon View; Avery Stonely, Canyon View; Merrica Stubbs, Canyon View; Merrica Stubbs, Canyon View; Ryan Walton, Canyon View; Jenna Dickison, Cedar; Alyssa Fox, Desert Hills;  Hunter Luke, Desert Hills; Keely Madsen, Desert Hills; Keely Madsen, Desert Hills; McKayla Pierce, Desert Hills; Logan Seegmiller, Desert Hills; Kenneth Field, Dixie; Lindsay Gubler, Dixie; Anthony Rivera, Dixie; Ashley Stevens, Dixie; Heather Burr, Pine View; Megan Lind, Pine View; Andelyn Moeller, Pine View; and Danielle Shepherd, Pine View.

In addition, the following student athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area also received Academic All-State honors in their respective winter sports and activities:

2A drill

Kanab Larriettes perform their dance routine at the 2A South region championships, Kanab, Utah, January 2019 | File photo courtesy of Kanab High School athletics, St. George News

Ashton Bundy, Enterprise; Nellie Bowman, Kanab; Maesen Clegg, Kanab; Jamie Keller, Kanab; Emily Johnson, Parowan; and Alyssa Ulrich, Parowan.

1A drill
Corryn Anderson, Panguitch; and Nayvee Burningham, Panguitch.

2A girls basketball
Taylnn Brown, Beaver; Sydnee Gillins, Beaver; Brailee Robinson, Beaver; Shelbie Farnsworth, Enterprise; and Morgan Stewart, Kanab.

1A girls basketball
Karlee Eyre, Panguitch; and Ashlynn Spencer, Valley.

2A boys basketball
Ryan Holt, Enterprise.

1A boys basketball
Logan Dean, Valley; Orrin Wood, Valley; James Jeffs, Water Canyon; and Traven Peterson, Wayne.

2A wrestling
Mason Bartlett, Beaver; Timorie Phelps, Enterprise; Dylan Bistline, Kanab; Cody Stubbs, Kanab; Wyatt Taylor, Millard; and Daniel Horton, Parowan.

1A wrestling
Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch.

1A debate
Logan Dean, Valley; Orrin Wood, Valley; James Jeffs, Water Canyon; and Traven Peterson, Wayne.

2A drama
Ashton Bundy, Enterprise; Kashton Crouch, Enterprise; Matthew Benson, Parowan; and Emily Gurr, Parowan.

1A drama
Athina Kremidas, Panguitch; and Nathaniel Sarles, Panguitch.

2A music
Kangie Bundy, Enterprise; Emily Dunford, Enterprise; Dylan Bistline, Kanab; Nellie Bowman, Kanab; and Alexis Haycock, Kanab.

1A music
Corryn Anderson, Panguitch; Nayvee Burningham, Panguitch; Brittney Henrie, Panguitch; Jessica Roundy, Panguitch; Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch; Kelsie Barrick, Valley; Logan Dean, Valley; and Alyssa Lee, Valley.

To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport or activity. The awards are sponsored by the Deseret News.

