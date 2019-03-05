Setting out to change the way women succeed, entrepreneur opens beauty and wellness lounge at The Society Spa

Screenshot of owner Casey Kuckert at the The Society Spa located at 671 S. 1000 East, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

FEATURE — With nearly 16 years experience as a business owner providing consulting services, Casey Kuckert, a serial entrepreneur, author and business coach, sold everything and moved to St. George. She and her husband purchased the former About Face Spa and have transformed it into a beauty and wellness center and Kuckert said “anything is possible when you are confident and believe in who you are.”

Just about 15 years ago, she heard the words “you can’t.” Those words changed everything.

Growing up in a small town with humble beginnings, she decided to go for it. She went against the “you can’ts” and the impossible and turned her dream into reality by nurturing and empowering her soul and breaking free from all of the chains that were holding her back in life.

She decided to take charge and become “the CEO” in creating the life she was meant to live. She started her journey terrified.

“I was a broke, single mom with very little college education and zero business experience. I know what it’s like to feel scared, desperate and confused,” Kuckert said.

“I knew I had to keep pushing for my little girl. I knew I had to do whatever it takes to give her the best life I could, and show her the example she needed to grow into a strong, independent and smart woman,” she said.

Although challenging, stressful and full of obstacles, Kuckert didn’t quit. She worked hard and had sleepless nights for several years before seeing results from her hard work, all the while reassuring her daughter that everything was going to be OK.

“I believe when women are confidant and aligned with their purpose, they are unstoppable. I believe that every business, no matter what type of business it is, has the same center core of how to make the business successful: a healthy mindset and belief in yourself,” Kuckert said.

“From my past experience in the insurance, commercial real estate, health and beauty and coaching industry, there is one common theme – your mindset matters in everything you do.”

With a belief in helping to make our communities a better place to live, Kuckert has shown by example that to give back enriches the lives of others.

“A brave, courageous heart shapes lives around it. Be an example. Be a leader. Go above and beyond for your customers and the community. People love to believe in the good of others and this will set you apart,” Kuckert said.

She has had the opportunity to raise thousands of dollars for the communities she has called home, and to see the good in people’s lives when they band together and support those in need. One of the highest honors she has received was being named businessperson of the year.

“Hard work, dedication and never giving up pays off. A positive mindset, go-getter attitude, and a grateful heart have taken me to places I never would have thought possible,” Kuckert said.

“I have always used my ‘underdog spirit’ to my advantage as fuel. I love a good challenge,” she said, adding that today she is living a life full of passion and purpose and full of her favorite things.

With The Society Spa, Kuckert is providing beauty and wellness services to women in the St. George area.

“It is an opportunity to live a life you love and be surrounded by others.”

About Society Spa

The Society Spa, located at 671 S. 1000 East in St. George, provides full service beauty and wellness options including a full-line of hair salon services, facial and body treatments, pedicures, manicures, lip and brow waxing, massages, aesthetics services, and other spa services.

The spa is also the area’s exclusive Aveda product line distributor.

Monthly memberships are available and include discounts on salon and spa services and products. Each Society Spa membership begins with a free gift in the mail.

The memberships provide services to their guests and create a community of women making self-care a priority, seeking a strong desire to live their best life and providing a place to belong. Also included with a membership program is a free monthly mastermind class where individuals can work on their mindset and inner beauty.

The Society Spa is a community-based membership program, not just a transaction. This helps set Society Spa apart and what makes it unique.

Recent renovations allows The Society Spa to host a variety of gatherings including bridal shower spa parties, Aveda Tea Brunch parties, Girls Day/Night out, office parties or any number of special events.

Stay connected online with Society Spa by using and following #jointhesociety and #societygirl.

For more information about The Society Spa please visit its website.

