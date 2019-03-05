Oct. 29, 1934 – March 1, 2019

Russell Davis, 84, of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019. He was born in Clay Springs, Arizona, on Oct. 29, 1934, to Melissa Perkins and Jesse Oliver Davis. He married his sweetheart, Delores Prims, on April 18, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

Russ worked in the automotive body and paint industry. He was a perfectionist and it showed in his work. He eventually started his own business, Russ’ Body Shop, and later, Ideal Distributors. He and Delores also owned and managed several rental properties.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. He also enjoyed making arrowheads and listening to country music. He was a member of the St. George Lion’s Club for many years.

Everyone he met was a friend. He loved to visit, and he had a great sense of humor. He led by example. He was courteous, kind and generous. He always went out of his way to help others.

First and foremost, he was a family man. He loved and cared for his family deeply. He was always there to lend a helping hand and provide unconditional love, and he was dearly loved in return. He left us with so many happy memories that we will always cherish.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Delores Davis; daughters JoDeene (Mark) DiAmbrosio, and Teresa (Stan) McArthur; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers Kenneth (Hope) Davis, Charles Davis, and Richard (Sharon) Davis; sisters Betty Yarbrough, Bessie Bowler and Jeanette Davis (Tom MaLone); sister-in-law Edith Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lisa Davis Pectol; brother John Davis; sisters Alice Davis and twin Ruby Spear.

The family wishes to express our love and appreciation to the wonderful caregivers from Compassionate Home Care and from Dixie Hospice.

A special thanks to Mark and Jodee, for the loving attention, care and countless hours they spent on Dad’s behalf.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held at the same location from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.