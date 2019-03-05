Dean Cox, Zach Renstrom to discuss northern corridor, Lake Powell Pipeline at GOP women’s luncheon

Desert tortoise | Photo courtesy of Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Will the desert tortoise win the race for the northern corridor? Can Washington County residents afford the Lake Powell Pipeline? Can they afford not to have it? Those are some of the questions that will be asked at a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Washington County Republican Women.

The luncheon will feature Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox along with Zach Renstrom of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, who will discuss upcoming developments on the northern corridor with the desert tortoise habitat protections and the needs of the Lake Powell Pipeline and where it stands for funding and infrastructure.

Attendees will be able to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

The luncheon will by held at the Abbey Inn in St. George at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dean Cox

Dean Cox was elected to the Washington County Commission in 2017. Prior to that he served the county in various full- and part-time positions, ranging from being the emergency services director to the county administrator.

He has also been involved in Colorland Sales and Service, the family business, for approximately 33 years.

He has also been heavily involved in local politics and has served in the Washington County Republican Party leadership.

Zachary Renstrom

Renstrom served on the Washington County Commission before stepping down to join the Washington County Water Conservancy District as the new general manager. He also served on the water district’s board of trustees.

Prior to running for the Washington County Commission in 2014, Renstrom was as an attorney for Lincoln, Gustafson & Cercos and was a former principal owner at the engineering firm of Bush and Gudgell.

Washington County Republican Women

The group been active in local politics for over 50 years and seeks to educate women about current issues, the political process and Republican principles, according to the press release.

They also work on campaigns and support Republican candidates on the local, state and national level. They also provide community service and scholarships through their Caring For America program.

More information about meetings and membership can be found on the group’s website.

Event details

What: The Washington County Republican Women luncheon featuring Dean Cox and Zach Renstrom.

When: Thursday, March 7, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff Street in St. George.

Admission: $20 for members and $23 for nonmembers which includes lunch and a donation to the Embracing our Heroes Scholarship Fund.

Attendees are to prepay at the group’s website or RSVP by calling 435-656-4361 or via email.

