Oct. 23, 1941 – Feb. 28, 2019

Lorraine Kay Schmedes, 77, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. She was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Carl M. and Helen Barnum Pyatt. She married Raymond J. Schmedes on July 9, 1982.

Lorraine was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served on three missions with her husband. Lorraine’s kind and gentle soul shined light onto every person she came in contact with. She was always willing to help those in need.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Raymond Schmedes. She is survived by two brothers: James Pyatt of Hesperia, California, and Carl Pyatt of Perry, Utah; her children: Helena Renfro of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sherry Sanders of Hurricane, Utah, David Davies of Barstow, California, and Kevin Davies of Henderson, Nevada; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held in Washington, Utah, on Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Coral Canyon 1 st Ward Chapel, 1950 North Coral Canyon Blvd.

Ward Chapel, 1950 North Coral Canyon Blvd. Visitations will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and Saturday, prior to services, from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. (Nevada time) at Bunkers Eden Vale Memorial Park, 1216 North Las Vegas Blvd.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

