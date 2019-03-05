Minivan rollover on slushy I-15 claims life of Hurricane resident

A stock image shows a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on a highway in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Hurricane man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on I-15 near mile marker 197, a few miles north of Scipio, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said in a written statement.

According to the UHP statement, 79-year-old Charles Morgan was driving a tan 2007 Buick Terraza minivan heading south when the vehicle left the road and went into the median, rolling several times.

“It was snowing and the roadways were slushy at the time of the crash,” Street said.

Morgan, who was wearing his seat belt and was the only occupant of the vehicle, reportedly died instantly at the scene.

Morgan’s son Brent Morgan told St. George News his father was on his way back home to Hurricane after attending a family wedding in Bountiful.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday in Hurricane, with burial on Monday in Wellsville. See full obituary and funeral information at Serenity Funeral Home’s website.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

