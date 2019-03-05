Minivan rollover on slushy I-15 claims life of Hurricane resident

Written by Jeff Richards
March 5, 2019
A stock image shows a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on a highway in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Hurricane man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on I-15 near mile marker 197, a few miles north of Scipio, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said in a written statement.

According to the UHP statement, 79-year-old Charles Morgan was driving a tan 2007 Buick Terraza minivan heading south when the vehicle left the road and went into the median, rolling several times.

“It was snowing and the roadways were slushy at the time of the crash,” Street said.

Morgan, who was wearing his seat belt and was the only occupant of the vehicle, reportedly died instantly at the scene.

Charles Eugene Morgan and his wife of 58 years, Margo Louise Dann Morgan, in an undated family photo. Charles Morgan died in a car accident on March 2, 2019 in Juab County. | Photo courtesy of Morgan family, St. George News

Morgan’s son Brent Morgan told St. George News his father was on his way back home to Hurricane after attending a family wedding in Bountiful.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday in Hurricane, with burial on Monday in Wellsville. See full obituary and funeral information at Serenity Funeral Home’s website.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,