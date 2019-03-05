March 22, 1939 – March 2, 2019

Charles Eugene Morgan, 79, beloved husband, father and grandfather died March 2, 2019, from an auto accident near Scipio, Utah.

He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 58 years Margo Louise (Dann) Morgan as well as six children: Todd Morgan of Corona, California, Cindy Gooch of St George, Utah, Matthew Morgan of Farmington, Utah, Janette Morgan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brent Morgan of Clemson, South Carolina, and Nicole Sanchez of Escondido, California.

His entire family and extended family will miss him dearly, including his two sons-in-law and four daughters-in-law as well as his 30 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Charles was born in San Francisco on March 22, 1939, three months premature and was one of the famous “incubator babies” at the San Francisco World’s Fair of 1939. Charles grew up in Glendale, California, and on Nov. 12, 1960, married his high school sweetheart, whom he met while singing in the glee club.

Charles served in the Air National Guard of the Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1968.

Charles was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was married in the Los Angeles Temple on June 5, 1971.

After his military service, Charles worked for General Telephone (GTE) as well as other telephone companies as an installer/repairman and lived in the Pacific Northwest, including the towns of Spokane, Washington, Wallace, Idaho, Kellogg, Idaho, and Cashmere, Washington. In his retirement years he resided in Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Hurricane, Utah.

Charles held many positions in his church including High Priest Group Leader, Stake Mission President, Elder’s Quorum President (twice), and many other callings with the youth.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held on March 9, at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 452 N. 2600 West, Hurricane, Utah.

A family graveside service will be held on Monday as our beloved father and friend will be laid to rest at the Wellsville Utah Cemetery where his mother Fayette Baugh Hendry Morgan is also buried.

Good-bye, Dad … and we will see you in heaven again someday.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.