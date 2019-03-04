St. George Academy’s ‘Utah High School Creative Arts Fest’ to feature graffiti contest, battle of the bands

Photo courtesy of St. George Academy, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — An upcoming high school arts festival is now accepting entries for youth to show off their creativity in a variety of art forms.

St. George Academy in Washington City will host the school’s first “Utah High School Creative Arts Fest” May 10-11. Art submissions for the festival are being accepted through April 2.

According to a press release issued by St. George Academy, the event is both a competition and an exhibition that aims to recognize the artistic abilities of Utah high school students while providing them with an opportunity to network and collaborate with peers from all over the state.

In addition to painting, drawing, photography and film competitions, the festival will also feature live events — including a poetry slam, a graffiti competition and a battle of the bands.

Some events, like graffiti and the battle of the bands, have a limited number of openings and are given on a first come, first serve basis.

Students who wish to enter their work in the festival will need to pay a $15 submission fee for each entry, due by April 2. The general public is invited to attend the festival in May. The entrance fee is $5. The $15 submission fee for those who enter artwork covers the entrance fee.

Submission guidelines for each category can be found at the Utah High School Creative Arts Fest webpage.

Event details

What: Utah High School Creative Arts Fest.

When: May 10-11. Art submissions being accepted through April 2.

Where: St. George Academy, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington City.

Cost: General admission is $5.

