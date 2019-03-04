Show off your creativity in Washington County Library’s upcycled book art contest

"Book Art Carousel" created from an old book and entered in the Washington County Library System's upcycle book art contest. Washington County, Utah, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Library System, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The Washington County Library System is inviting the public to unveil their creativity in recycling and re-imagining old books by participating in this month’s “Un-Bound Upcycled Book Art Contest.”

Washington County residents age 5 and up are invited to find an old discarded book, unleash their imagination and transform the book into a one-of-a-kind piece of art through upcycling.

Upcycling, also referred to as creative reuse, involves transforming an unwanted item, or one that is going to be turned into waste, into a new product of better quality, different use or with greater environmental value.

According to a press release issued by the Washington County Library System, upcycling is a great way of exercising creativity by coming up with different ways to reuse items and give them a second life.

With the contest’s theme of “Libraries Transformed” in mind, entries will be judged on originality, technique and theme in the following age groups: children age 5-8 and 9-12; teens age 13-15 and 16-18; and adults age 19 and up. The winners in each group will win a gift card and plaque, which will be presented during an awards ceremony April 27.

Those who need a book for the project can pick up a free recycled book at their library branch. Entries can be turned in to the resident’s local branch March 28-30, and judging will be held April 1. All entries will be on display at the library branches throughout the month of April to celebrate National Library Month.

Information and entry forms can be found on the Washington County Library System website.

Event details

What: Un-Bound Upcycled Book Art Contest.

When: Entries due March 30. Award ceremony takes place April 27.

Where: All Washington County Library branches.

Admission: Free.

