Seniors ready to compete in nearly 20 events at the 2019 Mesquite Senior Games

A runner at the Senior Games in Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — More than 1,200 seniors from around the region are going to Mesquite to compete in the 2019 Mesquite Senior Games starting Monday.

The games, sponsored by Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, encourage adults ages 50 and older to get active and participate in a variety of fun and challenging sporting events, according to a press release from Mesquite Gaming.

The games include competitions in tennis, basketball, track and field, cycling, softball and many more. The 2019 Mesquite Senior Games run from March 4 through April 14.

“The Mesquite Games always bring a tremendous amount of excitement and activity to the destination,” Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “The games help enrich the lives of the participants and have a positive impact on our community.”

The Mesquite Senior Games, a nonprofit organization, began in 2002 with eight events. Today, the games have expanded to include nearly 20 events and also feature nonsporting activities such as poker, bridge, fitness hikes and a history tour of downtown Mesquite.

“I’m excited to be working with the Mesquite Senior Games as we approach nearly two decades of promoting the health and fitness of seniors 50 and better,” Amy Bradshaw, executive director for Mesquite Senior Games, said in the press release. “These competitions are made possible by the generosity of Mesquite Gaming and the City of Mesquite. We’re very blessed to have them both on our team.”

For registration, the event schedule and more information on the Mesquite Senior Games click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews