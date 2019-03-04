‘Everyone loves a good cooking show’; Southern Utah Chef offers 3 more classes this spring

Southern Utah Chef participants learn favorite recipes from some of the area’s most talented culinary artists, Cedar City, Utah, date of photo not specified. | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — During Southern Utah Chef’s first year of cooking classes in Cedar City, chefs from favorite local restaurants have been tantalizing the palates of community members with exciting and unique recipes, program organizers say.

According to a news release from SUU Community Education, the popular monthly series, which started in March 2018, continues with three more classes this spring: Don Miguel’s Mexican Cuisine on Mar. 13, Chef Nehrenz from Southwest Technical College on April 10, and Gather restaurant on Kolob Mountain will be presenting on May 8. Interested participants can still register for one or more of these upcoming classes.

Southern Utah Chef attendees receive valuable cooking and food preparation advice from some of the best culinary artists in the southern Utah area.

In the most recent class on Feb. 13, for example, participants watched chef Dayla Ulrich of Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard in Parowan create Chocolate Cherry Tarts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Everyone loves a good cooking show,” Melynda Thorpe, executive director at SUU Community Education and creator of Southern Utah Chef, said in the press release. “At our classes, guests can meet the chef, ask questions, learn kitchen tips and tricks, and have fun socializing while receiving instruction from professionals that often remain behind-the-scenes at our favorite local restaurants.”

Since the course’s Cedar City launch one year ago, more than 180 community members have learned favorite recipes from 20 local chefs representing restaurants from Cedar City, St. George, Kanab, Parowan, Springdale, Kolob Mountain, and Ivins, among others.

Iron County resident Julie Ellis said she was reluctant to spend money on a cooking class at first, but her husband convinced her to try something new. She has attended almost every class since, participating in demonstrations by Cliffside Restaurant, Sego of Kanab, Chef Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, Pork Belly’s Eatery and Nature Hills Farm, to name a few.

“I watch a lot of cooking shows on TV, but watching the process in person amplifies the experience ten-fold,” Ellis said. “It helps to be able to ask questions about ingredients the chefs use, or techniques that are new to me. I’m a pretty avid cook, but at each class I have learned something new — sometimes lots of new things. It’s also fun to be with fellow foodies and meet new people who share my passion for food and cooking.”

And the raves for Southern Utah Chef aren’t just coming from the class participants. Julia Stolworthy, the owner of Sweet and Knotty Bakery in Cedar City, said she has had customers come into her bakery who did not know about her “knots,” a customer favorite, before attending her cooking class demonstration.

“I loved participating with Southern Utah Chef and my favorite part was interacting with the participants. I am not a fan of just standing up and telling someone how to do something, I love to interact with them,” Stolworthy said. “I also had several people that attended the class come into the bakery in the weeks following. So, I feel like I made new friends as a result of my presentation at Southern Utah Chef.”

Featuring favorite local culinary personalities, Southern Utah Chef engages audience members in preparing and serving up delectable dishes from familiar restaurant menus. Created in 2013, the community television cooking show was originally broadcast on TDS cable in St. George. Today, it has grown to be one of the region’s most notable culinary demonstration and entertainment education experiences.

For more information or to register for these fun, affordable culinary classes, or more than 50 new SUU Community Education classes offered in 2019, visit the office’s website and select “Community Education,” call 435-865-8259, or stop by SUU Community Education office in Cedar City, at 136 W. University Blvd., Suite 003.

