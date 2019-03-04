Children’s Miracle Network CEO to speak at ‘Chamber Inspiration Luncheon’

Children's Miracle Network president and CEO John Lauck will speak at the March 6 "Chamber Inspiration Luncheon," St. George, Utah | John Lauck photo courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, John Lauck, will be the featured speaker at this Wednesday’s St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon.”

The luncheon will be held in St. George at the Courtyard by Marriott from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance online registration is encouraged at the chamber’s website.

About John Lauck

Lauck brings extensive leadership, innovation, operations and marketing experiences to his current position as president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised record-breaking funds under his direction each year since 2011, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to over 10 million kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

In 2017 the organization raised $389 million — an eighth consecutive year of increase. Since 2011, CMN Hospitals has increased its annual fundraising total by 66 percent. This fundraising success has been marked by Lauck’s focus on innovation and culture. He has revamped CMN Hospitals’ culture and infused a spirit of innovation into one that has spiked fundraising results and led the organization to explosive growth by nearly every measure.

Lauck is an avid outdoor sportsman and competes at an elite level in both road racing and mountain biking. The last four years he has won his age division’s tandem event at LOTOJA, the longest one-day cycling race in the United States, and in 2015 he won the USA Cycling National Championship. Since 1980, he has cycled more than 200,000 miles. This personal ambition has helped feed his drive at CMN Hospitals.

Prior to joining CMN Hospitals, Lauck was co-CEO of Mrs. Fields Famous Brands. He has also served as president and chief marketing officer for Arby’s and in senior marketing roles at PepsiCo/Pizza Hut, General Mills, Blockbuster and Footaction.

In 2015, he was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lauck received his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Brigham Young University.

Event details

What: “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon” featuring John Lauck.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register online.

