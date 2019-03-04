Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A rockfall in Zion National Park results in an undercut portion of road on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Utah, March 3, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park is known for its magnificent hiking trails, but currently one of its most popular hikes —The Narrows — is closed due to high water levels from heavy rainfall.

Read complete story here.

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that connects state Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction is closed due to falling rock debris.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Rainfall has resulted in minor flooding at Snow Canyon State Park Saturday evening.

A park representative said minor flooding is common when there is consistent rainfall in the park, with water often flowing into washes that would normally be dry.

Read complete story here.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The owners of one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the West say negotiations with a tribe to take over the plant have hit an impasse.

Read complete story here.

WASHINGTON CITY — Several people escaped serious injury Saturday evening after a hasty left turn in a busy intersection in Washington City triggered an initial crash that was followed by a secondary collision.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup