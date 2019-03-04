Three-vehicle crash on Brigham road during high school rush hour

Written by Mikayla Shoup
March 4, 2019

ST. GEORGE — An SUV crashed into two other vehicles after it was following too close and unable to stop when traffic slowed down in front of it, according to police.

A Mercedes-Benz being towed away from the scene of a crash on Brigham Road, St. George, Utah, March 4, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

All three vehicles were traveling east on Brigham Road at around 2:50 p.m. A yellow Nissan Xterra with two occupants was following too close behind a white Mercedes-Benz C 240 when traffic began to slow down. The Nissan was unable to stop and crashed into the Mercedes, which then swerved into the median, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

After the Mercedes swerved out of the road, the Nissan crashed into a blue Chevrolet Colorado which had been in front of the Mercedes.

The airbags of the Xterra were deployed upon impact. No major injuries were reported.

“All the occupants were banged up but no one was transported,” Holmes said.

All three drivers, including one occupant in the Xterra and one in the Colorado, were high school students on their way home from school.

It is still under investigation as to whether or not the occupants were wearing seat belts during the time of the incident.

The driver of the Xterra received a citation for following too close.

