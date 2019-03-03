Here ye, here ye, King Arthur summons you to the round table of ‘Camelot,’ now playing at Brigham’s Playhouse

March 3, 2019
WASHINGTON CITY — Brigham’s Playhouse, a Southern Utah leader in live theater, is excited to announce “Camelot” now playing at its intimate, indoor theater in Washington City.

Cast of “Camelot,” now playing at Brigham’s Playhouse in Washington City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Brigham’s Playhouse, St. George News.

The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning, soaring musical.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, “Camelot” is the duo’s fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production.

An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen Guinevere falls in love with the young knight Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

The showing at Brigham’s Playhouse began Feb. 22 and continues through March 23. Performances are running Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets for adults are $23, seniors are $21 and children over 5 and students are $17.

Cast of “Camelot,” now playing at Brigham’s Playhouse in Washington City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Brigham’s Playhouse, St. George News.

New for the 2019 season is the option of a “Dessert Theatre” ticket. Pay an additional $5 when you purchase your ticket and receive your choice of a featured dessert of “Arthur’s Legendary Tarts,” sweets and treats and a beverage of your choice.

Tickets may be purchased on the theater’s website, or by visiting or calling the playhouse box office. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

For more information about Brigham’s Playhouse or the “Dessert Theatre” ticket, visit the website or call 435-251-8000.

About Brigham’s Playhouse

According to the theater’s mission statement, Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. It strives to provide professional quality performances that are uplifting and wholesome for the whole family.

The perpetuation of the arts through performing arts education and training is also a priority to Brigham’s Playhouse. Theater professors Jamie Young and Doug Knapp founded Brigham’s Playhouse in 2014 and are pleased to serve tens of thousands of audience members each year.

Event details

  • What: Brigham’s Playhouse presents “Camelot.”
  • When: Feb. 23 through March 23, Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m.; matinee performances Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
  • Cost: Tickets for adults are $23, seniors are $21 and children over 5 and students are $17. Tickets may be purchased online.

