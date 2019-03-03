Snow Canyon celebrates 60 years with activity challenge, photo contest

Hikers on the Petrified Sand Dunes trail in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, date not specified | File photo courtesy of Utah State Parks, St. George News

IVINS — From inspiring scenery and one-of-a-kind wildlife to more than 38 miles of trails, Snow Canyon State Park has been a cherished destination for decades in Southern Utah.

Snow Canyon turns 60 this year. Originally called Dixie State Park, Snow Canyon was created in 1959 and was one of the first parks added to the Utah State Park system.

In celebration of its anniversary, Snow Canyon staff is excited to launch its “Celebrate 60 Years of Adventure” challenge. Beginning on Feb. 25 and running through the end of the year, visitors are encouraged to complete six activities. A checklist of self-guided activities is available at park headquarters or can be downloaded by clicking here.

Once selected activities have been completed, visitors are encouraged bring their checklist to park headquarters to receive a free, commemorative pin.

In conjunction with the celebration, the Friends of Snow Canyon State Park is hosting a photo contest from March 1 through May 1. Prizes include a Snow Canyon Desert Discovery Pass ($30 value covering day use to the park for one year), hats and T-shirts. For more details, you can visit Friends of Snow Canyon’s website.

“We hope visitors will embrace this challenge,” said park manager Kristen Comella. “This is a fun opportunity to discover what makes the park so special and create memories that can be treasured for a lifetime.”

For more information, call 435-628-2255 or visit Snow Canyon State Park’s website.

