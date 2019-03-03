Genomics expert to discuss cutting-edge cancer treatments at Dixie Forum

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A genomics researcher will join three DSU students to discuss their contributions to the cutting-edge research taking place at Stanford University during this week’s installment of Dixie State’s weekly lecture series, “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

Lincoln Nadauld, director of Cancer Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare, and DSU students Jace Buxton, Austin Montgomery and Kennedy Roché will present about current and developing therapies for cancer treatments at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Dixie Forum presentation will dive into the details of Dixie State and Dixie Regional Medical Center’s partnership with Stanford University to offer an internship program, in which Buxton, Montgomery and Roché participated last summer.

Now in its sixth year, the opportunity allows Dixie State students to participate in undergraduate research at Stanford University each summer. During the internship, students help pursue breakthrough discoveries that advance scientists’ understanding of the human body.

Nadauld completed his clinical training in medical oncology at Stanford University, where he continued on to complete a postdoctoral fellowship in solid tumor genomics. He then remained on faculty at the Stanford School of Medicine, focusing on cancer genomics and personalized cancer medicine. Nadauld earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Brigham Young University and received medical and doctoral degrees as well as clinical training at the University of Utah.

In addition to an extensive publication record, Nadauld’s advanced research has earned him the prestigious Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology and a Career Development Award from the National Cancer Institute. Currently, as the director of Cancer Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare, an integrated health care system of more than 20 hospitals and 150 clinics, Naduald leads the clinical implementation of genomic-based cancer medicine.

Buxton is a senior at Dixie State expecting to receive his bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis in biomedical science this May. He is minoring in music, psychology, chemistry and health psychology.

Montgomery is a senior on the Dixie State men’s basketball team. This May, he anticipates being the first Dixie State graduate to receive a bachelor’s degree in bioinformatics.

Roché recently graduated from Dixie State with a bachelor’s degree in biology with and emphasis in biological science and a minor in chemistry. She is preparing to apply to doctoral programs with a focus on biomedical research.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. Dixie Forum will be on recess March 12 while Dixie State students are on spring break but will return with a presentation on fine art painting from Jennifer Gennari at noon March 19 in the Dunford Auditorium.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presentation on Dixie State’s contributions to cutting-edge cancer research, featuring Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, director of Cancer Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare, and Dixie State students.

When: Tuesday, March 5, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus, 225 S 700 E, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews