Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar & Grill in SunRiver packed with guests since rebrand

ST. GEORGE — Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar & Grill in the SunRiver community has enjoyed a full house since January when owner Jeff Germain rebranded what was previously the Riverwalk Grill to ensure continued operation through the transfer of ownership.

Located at 4210 Bluegrass Way in St. George, the restaurant is situated in the heart of SunRiver, a community of more than 4,000 residents living amid golf course greens. Germain’s newly implemented cuisine specializes in high-end steaks, seafood and oysters.

The entrepreneur was working on a plan to build a new restaurant in the area when the idea for the acquisition occurred.

The idea took shape while Germain and his family were eating breakfast at the Riverwalk Grill on New Year’s Day. While enjoying their meal, his father turned to him and asked, “Why don’t you buy this place instead of building a new restaurant?”

“And 48 hours later, we had a 15-year lease,” Germain said. He and his wife Diane Germain purchased the business together, but he is primarily responsible for the day-to-day operations.

Instead of closing the restaurant while the change of ownership took place, Germain chose instead to rebrand the business, allowing it to remain open without any interruption.

Another reason of utmost importance was more personal, he explained. “I wanted it to remain open because I didn’t want to leave the existing employees without a job.”

While a majority of the employees remained after the rebranding, the kitchen staff underwent a dramatic shift when Germain brought in his own culinary talent, including Executive Sous Chef Pedro Elias.

Germain, who has 30 years in the culinary business, now serves as Executive Chef.

The restaurant also includes a cozy lounge with a full-service bar, large windows that afford a view of the golf course and an outdoor dining area with live entertainment several nights a week.

On Thursday, Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher and his family sampled Chef Hog’s cuisine. Pulispher said the restaurant is definitely a place they will frequent again.

With Chef Hog at the helm, the restaurant has been packed “just about every night,” Germain said.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to hard work, as he also owns Chef Hog’s Cafe at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins as well as a family-run catering company specializing in barbecue, Greek and American-style cuisine.

He is possibly best known for the Chef Hog’s food trucks that are now allocated to providing meals to firefighters during both state and federal wildland fire operations.

Germain has been involved in a number of community projects, including the Shop With a Cop program, Project Life Saver and the Angel Tree Project. He said he believes that community involvement is paramount to running a successful business, a practice instilled in him by his father.

My family has a history of community involvement, which is key to any other success we might have – business or otherwise.

The restaurant is hosting a piano duel this Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are a must and can be made online.

