Active rockslide closes Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

This 2016 file photo shows a rock slide that closed Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that connects state Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction is temporarily closed due to falling rock debris.

The highway is closed from Canyon Junction to the east tunnel entrance after rock and debris were sent falling along the highway, according to a tweet released by park officials Saturday evening.

The road will remain closed until it can be evaluated Sunday morning and will reopen once the falling debris has ceased and officials determine that the area is safe.

Alternate east and west routes are available via state Route 59 from Hurricane to Fredonia, Arizona, and state Route 14 from Cedar City to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.

Visitors may access the Park by traveling east on state Route 9 from Interstate 15.

All Park facilities including the visitor center, museum, campgrounds and shuttle buses are open and operating as normal in Zion Canyon. The Kolob Canyons facilities and Kolob Terrace remain open.

Visitors to the park should be extra cautious this time of year, park officials said in an earlier interview, as saturation remains a concern and further slides are possible throughout the park.

Road condition updates will be provided on the park website and social media outlets. The park’s short range radio broadcast systems at Mt. Carmel Junction, Hurricane and both park entrances will also broadcast the status of the closure.

