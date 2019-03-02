If you love dogs, you’ll fall in love with ‘Sylvia’ at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Composite image, St. George News

IVINS — Prepare yourself for a howlin’ good time with “Sylvia,” a hilarious play about a man, a dog and a midlife crisis by celebrated playwright A.R. Gurney taking the stage March 7-10 and March 14-17 at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

“If you love dogs’ you’ll love this show,” a press release by the center states. “You’ll love Sylvia!”

The darkly comedic story follows Greg, a man suffering through the pain of a midlife crisis, who finds a stray dog named Sylvia in a nearby park and brings her home to his wife Kate, who let’s just say is less than thrilled with the new addition to the family.

Sylvia’s presence soon becomes a disruptive force and threatens to put their marriage in jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, the couple is able to find a resolution.

“Gurney dances around wryly around the wild – sometimes blurry – connections people have with their dogs, the most unconditionally loving of all creatures,” the release states.

Gurney himself noted that the play has a “timely message of the need to connect in an increasingly alien and impersonal world.”

“There is a need to connect, not only to a dog, but to other people through the dog,” Gurney said.

The play first opened off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 1995 starring Sarah Jessica Parker in the role of Sylvia and, coincidentally, her husband Mathew Broderick played Greg in the same production.

As a testament to its lasting appeal, the play has had many successful runs in the years since, most recently when it barked its way to Broadway in 2015.

“Dramatic literature is stuffed with memorable love scenes, but none is as immediately delicious and dizzy as the one that begins the redeeming affair in A.R. Gurney’s comedy SYLVIA,” stated the New York Times.

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta’s presentation of “Sylvia” was produced by Man of Two Worlds and underwritten in part through the generous contributions of Brent and Pamela Layton, John and Majorie Budd, and Paul and Jill Scheffel.

There will be some mild language in the play but is suitable for ages 13 and above.

Event details

What: Center for the Arts at Kayenta presents “Sylvia.”

When: March. 7,8,9,14,15 and 16 at 7 p.m., March 10 and 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $30, $10 for students with current ID.

Purchase tickets online here.

