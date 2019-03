Stock image | Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Digital & Extended Learning at Dixie State University will start participating in the Amazon Web Services Academy program this spring to help students acquire the skills and credentials needed to succeed in the field of cloud technology.

Dixie State will offer two certification preparation courses: a 20-hour, three-week AWS Cloud Foundations course and a 40-hour, five-week AWS Cloud Architecting course. Dixie State is one of a few universities nationwide to offer this curriculum, according to a press release from DSU.

“We are excited to be a member of the AWS Academy and offer new learning opportunities to help our students and technology professionals in the region secure the technical skills needed in their careers today and in the future,” Ryan Hobbs, DSU director of Digital & Extended Learning, said in the press release.

Each course is developed and maintained by AWS subject experts, enabling students to gain quality education and learn about the latest updates on cloud technology. Within the AWS Academy, each instructor is trained to help students excel in AWS technology, which is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.

“The education that students will receive and the corresponding certifications that the curriculum prepares them for is highly sought after in the industry and will be very beneficial for students throughout their careers,” said Joe Francom, an AWS Academy certified instructor and Dixie State associate professor of computer science.

According to Amazon, cloud skills are in high demand, as the U.S. is just one of the 42 regions involved with the academy. Both Dixie State and the academy provide hands-on labs, live classes and online resources in which students interested in the field of cloud technology acquire varying levels of knowledge.

To receive registration information for Amazon Web Services Academy program courses offered at Dixie State, click here.

