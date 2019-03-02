Rain results in minor flooding at Snow Canyon State Park

Written by Joseph Witham
March 2, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Rainfall has resulted in minor flooding at Snow Canyon State Park Saturday evening.

A park representative said minor flooding is common when there is consistent rainfall in the park, with water often flowing into washes that would normally be dry.

The flooding has not resulted in any road closures and is not affecting the park campground. The park cautions drivers not to cross flooded roads.

The small-scale flooding is the result of rain that has been falling in Washington County throughout the entire day Saturday.

