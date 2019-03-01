Man Sculpting: Neither snow nor rain nor pain of kidney stones has kept these contenders from the gym

FEATURE — One of my favorite sayings is “Free your mind, and your butt will follow.”

Those eloquent words were originally shared by drive-in movie critic John Bloom – perhaps better know by his irreverent alter-ego Joe Bob Briggs, who hosted TNT’s “Monster Vision” back in those archaic days known as the mid-’90s, when dial-up internet and corded phones were still a thing.

I have Bloom’s words posted to the wall of my cubicle at work and have also mentally recited them when I had doubts about making it to the gym. Thankfully, once I freed my mind of excuses, my butt followed it to Summit Athletic Club.

It has also helped that I have a team counting on me to “pull my weight” during the six-week challenge.

Having found myself at the halfway point of the challenge, the question arises: How has it all gone thus far?

The answer? It’s going well (although I can always do better on the water and food intake part of the challenge). With the exception of one day, I’ve made it to the gym on a regular basis, something I haven’t done in at least 15 years. Granted, I still come out aching afterward, but I’ve also been able to notice some changes.

While I still maintain the physique of a beached whale (and will for some time yet I’m sure), I’ve found that my knees no longer hurt going up the stairs to get to class at Dixie Tech, and I also have a bit more energy.

As for that day I missed, I actually do have a valid reason for that one: kidney stones.

Those of you who have experienced the joy of this condition can testify to the sheer bliss and euphoria it causes as the stones move from your innards on the way to their final destination.

For those of you not familiar with kidney stones, I hope you are picking up on the sarcasm. Because I’m laying it on pretty thick.

Anyway, thanks to a combination of drugs and a recommendation to drink LOTS of water – especially as I have increased my level of physical activity – I made it to back to Summit the following week and kept up with the challenge.

And since then, Sheldon, my teammates and I have kept up with running through the “kubes” and virtual trainer system at Summit’s Bluff Street location.

As I mentioned last time, the 30-minute workout I’m able to get through the kube and virtual trainer system has been a godsend given my crazy schedule. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re wanting to get into a gym yet are low on extra time like me.

As for how much weight Sheldon and I have lost in these first three weeks? Check out the video at the top of the article to find out.

