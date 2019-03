Dr. Karl Snow will speak at the President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meeting March 4, 2019 | Photo of Dr. Karl Snow courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The next installment of the President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meeting series will host Dr. Karl Snow who will share about the life of his grandfather Edward Hunter Snow, founder of many early business ventures and water projects in Washington County.

This free event will take place Monday at noon in the Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center located on Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus.

Karl Snow will address his grandfather’s influence on Southern Utah during the presentation, including his involvement with the Bank of St. George, Dixie College and Southern Utah University. Further, Edward Snow served as the stake president of the St. George Stake for 24 years and chairman of the Utah State Tax Commission.

Karl Snow’s roots run deep in Utah’s Dixie. In fact, a monument erected by he and his wife, Donna Snow, stands at the north entrance of the St. George Tabernacle and commemorates the pioneers who founded St. George as well as his maternal grandfather who in 1913 established the first hospital in St. George.

Karl Snow was the founder and director of a two-year graduate program in public administration at Brigham Young University and went on to be named the institution’s assistant vice president for development. He also served as Utah’s first state legislative analyst and as a Utah state senator, including a 12-year stint as the chairman of the State Constitutional Revision Commission.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate from the University of Southern California School of Public Administration.

From 1998 to 2001, Karl and Donna Snow opened the International Affairs Office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New York City, and later served as church hosts for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City before being called to southeast Africa as humanitarian directors for six countries. They returned there four times to assist the church’s support for World Health Measles Immunizations.

The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University, established more than 20 years ago by former Dixie State President Douglas Alder, is a group of retired professors and other professionals who primarily live in the Washington County area.

Event details

What: “Snow family’s influence in Southern Utah” presentation by Dr. Karl Snow.

When: Monday, March 4, at noon.

Where: Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus, 1526 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Admission: Free. Open to the public.

