Celebrity Concert Series wraps up season with Catapult, Justin Flom

ST. GEORGE — The 2018-19 Celebrity Concert Series concludes its season in March with two spectacular shows on the schedule: Catapult on March 5 and Justin Flom on March 26.

As seen on TV

Technically, Catapult is a shadow dance company, but according to a press release from Dixie State University, it is actually a theatrical art form that is an amazingly imaginative combination of dance, storytelling and sculpture.

Founded in 2009 by Adam Battlestein, Catapult catapulted to fame on season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” earning their way to the finals of the hit TV show. Catapult is a family-friendly show that is all about the human body and its ability to transform. The Catapult dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow images of shapes from the world around us.

You won’t believe your eyes as you watch these incredible dancers become a mountain, a full-size elephant, a helicopter and a house with a window – complete with people inside. You will be surprised and delighted again and again, the press release states.

But Catapult’s theatrical touring production is not just a series of shape transformations. The show is full of humor, emotion and engaging stories told through music and shadows, and in between the stories, there are brief moments of poetry or humor that prepare the audience for their next shadow journey.

Audiences leave this show dazed and happy, and they will never look at their own shadow the same way again. For the 2019-20 season, Catapult’s theatrical touring show will mix magical fan favorites from previous tours with a captivating new piece called “MouZart,” which tells the story of a musical mouse living in Mozart’s house. “MouZart” was specially commissioned by the famous Mozart Festival in Salzburg, Austria.

As seen everywhere from Branson, Missouri, to Las Vegas, Nevada

Justin Flom has a magical life. From touring with country superstars Florida Georgia Line and creating magic for other stars and companies – including Coca-Cola, Hobby Lobby, Lady Antebellum, Super Bowl coach Pete Carroll and the entire Seattle Seahawks team, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Chrissy Teigen – Flom finds himself in front of as diverse an audience as any entertainer.

After graduating high school and spending a few years in Branson entertaining audiences, Flom began posting videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and anywhere else he could find an outlet online. The efforts paid off when the staff of Las Vegas Weekly named him “Best Up-And-Coming Entertainer” in their 2013 Weekly Awards. Fast forward to today and he has been viewed over a billion times on his online platforms and elsewhere.

Whether appearing on “Ellen,” “The Today Show,” “Racheal Ray,” network late night shows, with WWE wrestling stars or on his own SYFY show “Wizard Wars,” Flom has found a home in front of the lens.

Flom has also starred in various commercials for Coke, American Airlines, CMT and Kellogg’s, while authoring a book on magic for children called “Everyday Magic” and co-authoring a book on his life called “Adventures of A Kid Magician.”

For a kid from Minnesota, Flom continues to captivate both online and in person. The number of his avid followers grows exponentially every week.

Event details

What: Celebrity Concert Series featuring Catapult Shadow Dance Company and Justin Flom.

When: Catapult: Tuesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. Justin Flom: Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Both shows will take place at the Cox Auditorium on the Dixie State University campus.

Tickets are $30 for Catapult and $25 for Justin Flom. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 435-652-7800.

