BLM plans prescribed burns near Mt. Trumbull

ST. GEORGE — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip District fire managers have scheduled prescribed burns near Mt. Trumbull from now until April and warn of possible smoky conditions in the area.

BLM will be burning slash debris piles in the remote area, which is 65 miles south of St. George.

Depending on weather and fuel conditions, the prescribed burns will begin early this month and continue through mid-April.

No closures in the area are expected, but public access to certain areas may be restricted while the fires are being ignited as well as during times of active fire spread. In those cases, signs will be posted in the area to alert the public to the closure. Those who are traveling in the area should proceed with caution during prescribed burn times, BLM said in a press release.

During the burn, BLM staff will monitor local weather and fuel conditions as well as manage the prescribed fire before, during and after it is ignited.

Prescribed burns are set in order to decrease the risk of future wildfires as well as to protect cultural and natural resources, according to BLM. They are required to meet certain weather and environmental factors before ignition. Smoke emissions from the burns will be managed following Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

