Southern Utah weekend weather: Warmer temperatures, followed by rain showers

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will begin with warmer temperatures, then rain showers.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 66 and low of 42, with southwest winds of 5-7 mph.

Saturday

Cloudy with a high of 57 and low of 41, with southeast winds of 5-7 mph. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 61 and low of 40, with south-southeast winds of 5 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m.

Read more: Vandalism to Tesla Supercharger station in St. George causes headache for travelers

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 58 and low of 37, with south winds of 5-9 mph.

Saturday

Cloudy with a high of 50 and low of 34, with south winds of 7-9 mph. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 52 and low of 33, with southwest winds of 7 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon.

Read more: From China to Cedar City, ‘Magic Mak’ beginning to conjure a name for himself

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 55 and low of 34, with south-southwest winds of 5-9 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 46 and low of 31, with southeast winds of 5-9 mph. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 50 and low of 31, with southwest winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m.

Read more: Rockville sheep killed by unidentified large animal; officials warn to keep children, pets safe

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 0 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, maintaining a 82-inch base depth.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 29 and low of 20, with southwest winds of 10-20 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m.

Saturday

Cloudy with a high of 27 and low of 18, with south-southwest winds of 15-20 mph. There’s a 100 percent chance of snow, with new snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 26 and low of 17, with west winds of 14-16 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Weather warnings and advisories

There are currently no warnings or advisories in place. For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews