Famed Jellystone Park bear makes brief appearance on county arrest page

Screen capture from Washington County Sheriff's Bookings page, Jan. 27, 2019, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s not every day you see a bear known for poaching picnic baskets on the county sheriff’s booking page, but it’s not the first time he has shown up there.

Yogi T. Bear, a well known resident of Jellystone Park, made a brief appearance on the Washington County Sheriff’s booking page Wednesday night.

According to the booking entry, Yogi was listed as a resident of West Valley City and was arrested on a federal warrant by park rangers at Zion National Park.

No additional information was available regarding the arrest, although Yogi is known to steal picnic baskets and cause general acts of mischief.

While residing in Jellystone he also earned a reputation for taunting park rangers – particularly one Ranger Smith – by proclaiming himself “smarter that the average bear.”

Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Graham Hancock told St. George News it isn’t the first time Yogi has appeared on the county arrest page.

The famed Hanna-Barbara cartoon character is sometimes used as a placeholder for training Sheriff’s Office employees as they are taught how to input new arrivals to the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Yogi was only on the arrest page for a short while before being removed.

Seeing famous cartoon characters get arrested isn’t new. Sometimes during the holiday and winter season, some law enforcement agencies will have a little fun by arranging the arrests of characters like Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch or Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

The Grinch will usually be busted for trying to steal someone’s Christmas while Elsa will be taken into custody on suspicion of being the cause of unpleasant winter weather.

